Currently, the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration is under partial siege with virtually severed logistics. Ukrainian defence forces control 50% of Pokrovsk.

This was reported on Facebook by Mykola Melnyk, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and commander of the M2 Bradley mechanised company, according to Censor.NET.

"Almost all sane people have written about the difficult situation near Pokrovsk. I will not repeat myself. The Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration is in a semi-encirclement with virtually severed logistics and no control over 50% of Pokrovsk. I wrote three months ago that the enemy would capture Pokrovsk precisely by encircling it, as this was the most logical route, and the enemy took it," the soldier said.

What led to this situation?

"The reasons why the enemy has now managed to impose its terms of battle are the same. The exhaustion of units, the lack of manpower, the enemy's total superiority in everything, and wiping out manpower in pointless battles for landings. The rejection of manoeuvrable warfare and the retention of SPs at any cost will ultimately destroy the army. And then there's the construction of flower beds instead of defensive structures," the officer continues.

What solutions does the military man propose?

According to Melnyk, the following steps are logical in the current situation:

"What is logical in the situation with Pokrovsk now:

to break out of the pocket on the Promin-Chynushene line and stabilise the situation on the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad front;

build normal defensive lines behind Pokrovsk, because we will lose this city anyway, the only question is how many enemies will die there and whether we will save Ukrainian soldiers," the military official said.

What preceded it?

Recall that on 29 October, Putin announced the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.

The Joint Forces commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrskyi stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On 2 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

