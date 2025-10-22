National Guard joins DOT-Chain Defence marketplace

Drone Industry

The DOT-Chain Defence marketplace is expanding its scope to include defense-related procurement for the needs of Ukraine’s National Guard.

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the Ukrainian government has adopted a resolution launching the experimental project.

What are the benefits

Under the new framework, National Guard units will be able to order and quickly receive items such as drones, ground robotic systems, electronic warfare equipment, and components through the marketplace.

It is noted that the inclusion of the National Guard in the DOT-Chain Defence system will further strengthen the overall capabilities of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Forces, helping achieve their common goal — defending the country and bringing a just peace closer.

Effectiveness of DOT-Chain Defence

The DOT-Chain Defence marketplace has proven highly effective in supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A total of 130 brigades now have access to the system and actively use its new capabilities.

The supply cycle for military units has been drastically reduced — from months to weeks or even days. This predictability and stability in deliveries have positively impacted the efficiency of missions and task execution.

What is DOT-Chain Defence

DOT-Chain Defence enables military units to independently order the exact equipment they need on the front line and receive it quickly.

All bureaucratic procedures are handled by the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Currently, the platform offers FPV drones, bomber drones, and fixed-wing UAVs, with additional categories — such as unmanned ground systems (UGVs), electronic warfare (EW/ELINT) systems, and payloads — being gradually added.

Since its launch, the marketplace, together with the Army of Drones Bonus Program, has already delivered over 45,000 drones and EW systems to Ukrainian forces.