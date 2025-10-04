Ministry of Defense is scaling up DOT-Chain Defense marketplace: 130 brigades will have access in October

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is scaling up the DOT-Chain Defense military marketplace. 130 brigades will be connected to it, and an additional UAH 1.5 billion has been allocated for the purchase of drones and electronic warfare systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

This month, 130 teams will gain access to the marketplace:

🔹 12 that participated in the pilot launch

🔹 and another 118 in various areas of the front.

"To this end, we are allocating an additional 1.5 billion hryvnia, which the General Staff will distribute among the brigades," the statement said.

"We are giving the military a tool that allows them to set their own priorities and quickly obtain what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy. Scaling up DOT-Chain Defence and additional funding will allow us to meet critical needs on the front lines even more quickly," the Ministry of Defence emphasised.

What is DOT-Chain Defense?

DOT-Chain Defense enables units to independently order the weapons they need on the front lines and receive them quickly. All bureaucracy is handled by the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense.

Currently, FPV drones, "bombers," and aircraft-type drones are available on the platform. Other types of UAVs, UCAVs, electronic warfare/electronic countermeasure systems, and drops will be added gradually.

During the period of operation through DOT-Chain Defence, together with the "Drone Army Bonus" program, more than 45,000 drones and electronic warfare systems have been delivered.