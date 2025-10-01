Government streamlines process of transferring servicemen to other military units: what has changed. INFOGRAPHICS

On 1 October, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted decisions on the transfer of servicemen to other military units on the proposal of the Ministry of Defence.

This was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Ministry of Defence is regulating the procedure for commanders to respond to personnel transfers, in particular, cases of ignoring or delaying decisions are minimised.

What changes have been made

The commander is obliged to execute the transfer order within 30 days, and within 72 hours to take measures to start the resignation of the serviceman.

Read more: Ruscists strike AFU Ground Forces training unit: casualties and wounded reported

It also defines clear grounds that make transfers impossible. A special working group is being set up to resolve controversial issues.

The procedure for transferring military personnel from the Armed Forces to the National Guard and vice versa is also being simplified.

"We are providing an opportunity to submit an electronic report to change the place of service through the Army+ application. In this way, we are implementing the key priorities of the Ministry: taking care of the military and increasing the efficiency of the Defence Forces," explained Shmyhal.

We are working on the next steps to simplify and speed up the transfers of servicemen between units, the head of the Ministry of Defence added.

Read more: Ukraine to receive Gripen fighter jets from Sweden for first time – Defence Ministry