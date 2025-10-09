Troops can leave ratings and reviews for drones on DOT-Chain Defence – MoD

Drone Industry

The DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace has introduced a rating system, allowing service members to evaluate purchased drones and leave feedback about their performance in combat conditions.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

According to the ministry, the new feature will help units make more informed choices — decisions will be based not only on technical specifications but also on real combat experience.

Each authorised user can rate a drone on a five-point scale — from 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent). Reviews may include both advantages and drawbacks, details of how drones perform in the field, ease of use, build quality, resistance to interference, and other relevant factors.

At this stage, ratings are visible only to military users. In the future, manufacturers will also gain access. It will enable direct communication with end users and allow them to respond to soldiers’ comments.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the rating system was introduced at the request of service members who took part in the pilot phase. Overall, this is only the first step from a list of proposals gathered during field visits to brigades and through feedback from troops.

The Ministry’s decision to implement DOT-Chain Defence has streamlined the procurement process and granted units greater autonomy. Military personnel can now order the drones they need without lengthy approvals or paperwork — just a few clicks in the system. The Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Ministry of Defence handles the financial, legal, and logistics processes, significantly reducing delivery times. The average turnaround is about ten days.

In just two months of operation, units have ordered nearly 17,000 drones worth around 600 million hryvnias.

