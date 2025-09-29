Armed Forces of Ukraine ordered nearly 17,000 UAVs in two months on DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace

In the two months since the launch of DOT-Chain Defence, the military has ordered nearly 17,000 UAVs worth almost UAH 600 million.

"The Ministry of Defence launched the DOT-Chain Defence pilot — a weapons marketplace for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is a platform where units order exactly what they need at the front. And the Defence Procurement Agency handles the bureaucracy and the payments. Together, this has cut drone delivery times to the front from months to a matter of days," said Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Twelve combat brigades on key axes: Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk region and Kherson, are currently taking part in the pilot.

Since launch, via the marketplace:

The military has ordered nearly 17,000 UAVs worth almost UAH 600 million.

Nearly 13,000 UAVs worth UAH 443 million have been delivered. The average delivery time is 10 days; the fastest was 5 days.

Under the "Army of Drones Bonus" programme, 23,800 items have been supplied.

"Thanks to DOT-Chain Defence, for the first time, units choose their own weapons instead of waiting for central decisions. Three qualified electronic signatures (QES) and the drone is on its way. It also gives manufacturers direct frontline feedback, allowing rapid product adaptation," Denys Shmyhal noted.

The plan is to scale the marketplace across the entire Armed Forces of Ukraine and expand the list of manufacturers and available munitions. In addition, a "Drone Builder" is slated for launch this year to enable tailoring UAVs to specific missions.

"Our goal is to cover 70% of UAV provision via DOT-Chain Defence within six months," the defence chief summed up.