Kubilius: EU "drone wall" will include three layers of defense - drone, ground and maritime

At its meeting on September 26, the European Union agreed to establish a "drone wall" to protect its eastern border, comprising three main elements.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius announced this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

The commissioner outlined the vision for the "Eastern Flank" project, which has three key components:

a "ground wall" — counter-mobility systems at the borders;

a "drone wall" — measures to counter airspace violations;

a "sea wall" — measures to guard against possible maritime provocations, including for Romania and Bulgaria.

Kubilius noted that the defence ministers of countries close to Ukraine and Russia (Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania) were present at the meeting, as were Hungary and Slovakia, the EU High Representative, the Danish Presidency of the Council and Denmark’s defence minister.

Representatives of NATO also joined the discussion as observers. He separately highlighted a presentation by Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, calling it "invaluable, battle-tested experience."

"We face clear challenges — Russia is testing the EU and NATO, and our response must be resolute, united and immediate," Kubilius said.

He said today’s meeting decided to move from discussion to concrete action and agreed the key points of the "drone wall" project.

Kubilius named the top priority for the "drone wall" as boosting detection, tracking and interception capabilities, which are "indeed lacking in some places."

He stressed the project will be carried out in close cooperation with partners on the front line and will draw on Ukraine’s combat experience.

