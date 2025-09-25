Military units can now order fixed-wing drones via DOT-Chain Defence – Shmyhal

Drone Industry

Fixed-wing drones are now available on the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace and can already be ordered by military units.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook.

He said most of the models are reconnaissance drones designed for long flights and capable of carrying out a wide range of missions.

The range includes 12 models from eight Ukrainian manufacturers. The Defense Procurement Agency has contracted these companies to supply drones both from existing stock and on a pre-order basis.

To fulfill the Defense Ministry’s mandate, the agency continues to expand the product range and improve cooperation with manufacturers.

In the near term, plans include scaling the system and expanding the range of available products to other types of drones, including unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) equipment, and munitions drops, Shmyhal said.

DOT-Chain Defence is a weapons marketplace for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allowing units to independently choose the equipment they need and receive it quickly.

Through DOT-Chain Defence, the military can already order FPV drones and bomber drones. From order to the front line, delivery takes a couple of weeks, or as fast as five days, the defense chief stressed.

