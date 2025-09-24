EU plans to create "Drone Wall" within year, but full defence network will take longer – Kubilius

Drone Industry

The European Union may be able to deploy a basic drone detection system within a year, but a full-scale defence network on land and at sea will take longer.

EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said this in an interview with Euractiv, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the EU lacks technologies to detect drones flying at low altitudes and of small size. The first step will be the purchase of surveillance systems. Experts estimate such a system could be operational within a year.

Kubilius stressed that Europe should take into account Ukraine’s experience with acoustic sensors and also consider using lasers to neutralize drones. The "Drone Wall" project will also cover the Union’s maritime borders.

Investigations into recent drone incursions into EU airspace have not yet identified those responsible. Meanwhile, the European Commission is holding consultations with eastern border countries and Scandinavian states.

Separately, European Investment Bank Vice President Robert de Groot announced readiness to allocate funding to strengthen the defence of the EU’s eastern members, develop bases and infrastructure, and improve troop mobility.

