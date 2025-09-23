Denmark to join EU meeting on "drone wall" after Copenhagen drone incident

Drone Industry

Denmark will take part in an EU meeting on creating a "Drone Wall" after the drone incident over Copenhagen.

European Commission spokesperson Toma Renier announced this at a briefing on 23 September, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

"For anyone still doubting the need to build a ‘Drone Wall’ in the European Union, here is yet another example of how important it is. Recent attacks in Romania, Poland, Estonia, and now Denmark — four member states have been targeted. That is why we will work to put this drone defence in place," Renier said.

He added that European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius will meet with seven border member states. Ukraine has also been invited.

"Here they are: Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria. And now I can add Denmark to that list as well — in addition to Ukraine," the EC spokesperson said.

The meeting will take place on Friday, 26 September.

Earlier reports said that on the evening of Monday, 22 September, Copenhagen’s international airport temporarily suspended operations due to drones in its airspace.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has not ruled out possible Russian involvement in the incident.