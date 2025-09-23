Copenhagen Airport suspended operations due to drones: UAVs were also spotted in Oslo, - media (updated)

On the evening of Monday, 22 September, Copenhagen International Airport in Denmark temporarily suspended operations due to drones in the airspace.

This was reported by Danmarks Radio and Reuters with reference to the local police, according to Censor.NET.

According to the police, the airport is currently closed for take-off and landing because unidentified drones were spotted in the area.

According to a police spokesperson, between two and four "large" drones were spotted in the airport area.

"It's hard to say, but they were probably quite large drones," said Henrik Stormers of the Copenhagen police in an interview with TV4 Nyheterna.

FlightRadar reported on social media that all departures and arrivals at Copenhagen Airport had been suspended as of 8:26 p.m. local time due to reports of drones.

At least 15 flights were diverted to other airports.

Updated information

Also on the evening of Monday, 22 September, unknown drones were spotted over military facilities in Norwegian airspace. This was reported by Aftonbladet, citing information from the military.

"Shortly after 9 p.m., reports came in about drones over the military zone of the Akershus Fortress in Oslo. According to Chief of Operations Øyvind Hammersvold, the drones were detected by the military," the report said.

