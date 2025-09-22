Cargo plane spotted flying low over Moscow homes. VIDEO
A cargo plane flew at low altitude over Moscow.
According to Censor.NET, Russians watched the plane fly over their homes. The video was posted on social media.
Some commenters suggested it was "possibly hiding from drones."
On the evening of September 22, Russia’s capital Moscow and the wider Moscow region came under attack by unidentified drones. At least 10 explosions were reported.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password