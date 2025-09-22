Cargo plane spotted flying low over Moscow homes. VIDEO

A cargo plane flew at low altitude over Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, Russians watched the plane fly over their homes. The video was posted on social media.

Some commenters suggested it was "possibly hiding from drones."

On the evening of September 22, Russia’s capital Moscow and the wider Moscow region came under attack by unidentified drones. At least 10 explosions were reported.

