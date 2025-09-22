Russian S-400 "Triumph" complex hit in Kaluga region of Russian Federation on night of 5 September, - SOF
Special operations forces have destroyed a Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defence system in the Kaluga region of Russia.
The soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"On the night of 5 September, a group of the Special Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was conducting special reconnaissance during which they discovered a complex of S-400 'Triumph' air defence systems in the Kaluga region. After receiving visual confirmation of the object, the operators transmitted data for fire control," the statement said.
As a result, the SOF strike drones hit one launcher and a radar station of the S-400 "Triumph" system.
