"Taps have been turned off": drones of SSU and SOF have stopped operation of number of oil pumping stations in Russia - source

On the night of Saturday, 20 September, long-range drones of the SSU's Central Special Operations Unit A and the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit a number of oil pumping stations of the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline, which are involved in oil exports through the port of Novorossiysk.

This was reported to Censor.NET by a source in the SSU.

The explosions occurred at the Zenzevatka station (Zenzevatka, Volgograd region, Russia), Sovkhoznaya-2 station (Progress, Samara region, Russia), and the Samara line-production dispatch station (Prosvet, Samara region, Russia).

According to the source, as a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, the stations stopped working and pumping oil.

"The SBU continues its successful work to impose drone sanctions against Russian refineries and oil pumping stations. It is this infrastructure that brings petrodollar surplus profits to the Russian budget, which fuels the war against Ukraine. The work to cut off these cash flows will continue," an SSU source said.

