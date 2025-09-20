Ukraine is increasing use of long-range drones against Russian oil refineries and military facilities, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that effective strikes on oil refineries in Russia were made possible by the growth of Ukrainian drone production.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

"Regarding the refinery: we have drones, we know how to produce them. It all depends on the number of drones we use per day. I think it is clear from the results of recent operations that we have started using more drones," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the increased number of drones is still not enough.

According to Zelenskyy, strikes on oil refineries have an impact on Russia's fuel balance, but the production of such drones currently depends solely on funding. The President also emphasized that long-range UAVs are used not only against refineries, but also against warehouses and military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia itself.

"Today, the production of these long-range drones in Ukraine has reached a level where everything depends solely on the financing of these weapons," the Head of State summarized.