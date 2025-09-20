I am ready to meet with Putin. If there are no moves towards peace, we expect sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in any format, but Russia is not yet ready for such steps.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We expect sanctions if there is no meeting of leaders, or, for example, there is no ceasefire. That is, it depends on the desire of the parties. We support this idea. You know this, it's no secret. If the war continues and there are no moves towards peace, we expect sanctions," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he would raise this issue during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, which is scheduled for New York next week.

"President Trump expects strong steps from Europe. I expressed my opinion: it seems to me that we are wasting a lot of time if we wait, do not impose sanctions or do not take some steps that we really expect from him. Of course, we support the whole of Europe imposing sanctions, strengthening tariff policy against countries that buy energy resources from Russia. But to tie up all this is to slow down the pressure on Putin," the President of Ukraine believes.

He once again emphasized that he is ready to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin.

"We are ready to meet with Putin. I have spoken about this. Both bilaterally and trilaterally. He is not ready," the Head of State noted.

Read more: Decision has been made to create separate assault troops - Zelenskyy