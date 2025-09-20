Decision has been made to create separate assault troops - Zelenskyy

In the near future, assault troops will be created in Ukraine. The decision has already been made, the necessary preparation is underway.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET informs.

"We have assault battalions, regiments, which show, of course, good results throughout 2025. And we decided that we need to enter the legal sphere. "Ruski" decided to do the same as us. We will now create separate assault troops, this decision has been made," the head of state noted.

Currently, as Zelenskyy noted, preparations are underway for the announcement of this decision.

"Everything is being prepared, and I think in about a week or ten days everything will be working," he specified.

Separately, the president emphasized that the assault troops will definitely have a drone component.

"Modern assault troops with a drone component, with everything else," Zelenskyy summarized.

