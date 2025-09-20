Zelenskyy on night attack: Russian Federation’s target was our infrastructure; in Dnipro, rocket with cluster munitions directly hit high-rise building. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Throughout the night, Ukraine was under massive attack from Russia. The enemy used 40 missiles, cruise and ballistic, and about 580 drones of various types.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked all our soldiers who defended the sky all night, our F-16 pilots, who today once again proved their skills and worked effectively in defending Ukraine from cruise missiles.

"Dnipro city and region, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, districts of the Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were under attack. The enemy targeted our infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises. In Dnipro, a direct hit of a rocket with a cluster munition into a high-rise building was recorded," the Head of State stressed.

According to him, as of now, there are dozens of wounded in the shelling. Unfortunately, three people were killed.



















"Each such strike is not a military necessity, but a deliberate strategy of Russia to intimidate civilians and destroy our infrastructure. That is why we need a strong international response. Ukraine has proved that it can defend itself and Europe, but to be a reliable shield, we must act together: strengthen our air defence, increase arms supplies, and expand sanctions against the Russian military machine and the sectors that finance it. Every restriction on Russia means lives saved. I am grateful to everyone who helps and supports us," Zelenskyy concluded.

As reported, according to the Air Force, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 619 air strikes. Air defence systems eliminated 583 enemy targets.