Ukraine must be part of EU plans to build "drone wall" – Budrys

Technology and combat experience in the field of drones have enabled Ukraine to play an active role in building a defensive system along the eastern borders of the European Union.

Censor.NET, citing Reuters, reported that Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys made the remarks.

"There are large gaps in the EU’s defence. We lack the appropriate equipment that would allow us to detect drones, track them, follow them and then destroy them. We lack that," Budrys said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He stressed that Ukraine fights drone attacks successfully every night and has integrated systems to counter them, so its developments could form the basis of a new defence system.

"We need to bring this technology to the frontline and build it there, build it there so it is effective together with the Ukrainians," he said.

Speaking about Russia’s incursions into NATO airspace, Budrys said Moscow is exploiting the alliance’s hesitations and debates over how to respond to expand the grey zones.

"We also need to make very clear and show Russia that any further escalation on its part will lead to a tougher response," the diplomat added.

