Enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing person, causing injuries and damaging warehouses (updated). PHOTO

Russian troops are currently attacking Zaporizhzhia with attack drones.

This was reported on the telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

According to Fedorov, 3 strike-type UAVs are observed over the territory of Zaporizhzhia.

"Our air defence is working. Stay in safe places until the lights out," he said.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until the lights out," the head of the region added.

"There were three explosions in one of the city's districts! The alert has been declared throughout the region. Stay in safe places," Fedorov said.

He also informed about repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia region.

"Preliminarily, two people were injured," the head of the RMA added.

He later posted a photo showing the consequences of the enemy attack.

According to the RMA, five strikes were preliminarily delivered on Zaporizhzhia.

Warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

"Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," Fedorov clarified.

Later it became known that one person was killed and two were wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

"A 43-year-old man is in serious condition, another is in moderate condition," said the head of the region.