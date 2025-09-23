Rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after air strike: man killed. VIDEO

The enemy bomb destroyed a private house, causing a fire and damage to neighbouring buildings. All emergency services were working at the scene, restoration work and checking the area for explosives are underway.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A 49-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack. Rescuers unblocked his body from under the rubble of the house.

Emergency workers extinguished the fire in the house and outbuildings over a total area of 130 square metres. A pyrotechnic unit examined the impact area for explosive objects. All emergency services were working at the scene. Restoration work is currently underway.

Read more: Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs for second night in row: one person killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS