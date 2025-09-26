Ukraine is creating new branch of troops in Air Force - unmanned air defence systems, - Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Ukraine plans to create a new type of troops in the Air Force - unmanned air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net, this was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the process is already underway. We are talking about interceptor drones of domestic and foreign production, which destroy Russian "shaheds" with an efficiency of more than 70%.

"Units equipped with these interceptor drones are being created and built up, as well as a command that will specialise in such systems," Syrskyi said.

He added that interceptor drones are already being used at the frontline, and the Defence Forces are simultaneously increasing the number of radar stations, building up their numbers and training personnel.

"This process is in full swing," the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

As a reminder, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said earlier that Ukraine already has interceptor drones capable of shooting down enemy "Shaheds" powered by jet engines.

