Ukraine has interceptor drones capable of downing Russian jet-powered Shaheds – Palisa

Ukraine already has interceptor drones capable of shooting down Russian Shaheds, including jet-powered platforms.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa said this in comments to reporters at the YES-2025 conference, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are working to build an optimal air-defense architecture that will effectively counter Russia’s mass attacks.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office noted that the effectiveness of downing enemy UAVs depends on many factors, including the type of interceptor drone, the training level of operators, and weather conditions, etc.

In addition, Palisa noted that Ukraine is ready to share its experience and expertise with Poland in countering Russian UAVs. Kyiv is prepared to do so at any time, once Warsaw is ready.

"We are ready to help, to share our experience and skills, to show them how to defend their skies. Stronger partners mean we are stronger as well," he added.

