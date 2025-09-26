Russia’s spring-summer offensive campaign has been effectively thwarted - Syrskyi

Photo: Головнокомандувач ЗСУ Олександр Сирський/ Фейсбук

The Ukrainian Defense Forces thwarted attempts by the occupation forces to launch a spring-summer offensive, which was planned to occupy parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the most problematic areas and directions of the enemy's active offensive. The enemy planned to succeed in the main directions of the offensive by the summer - to advance forward, take control, and by the beginning of autumn create a "buffer zone" in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, capture the Pokrov agglomeration, reach the borders of the Donetsk region, capture several territories in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions.

But these plans of the enemy were not implemented - thanks to the skillful actions of our soldiers, the competent and thoughtful actions of commanders, the timely implementation of the corps reform, effective defeat of the enemy's rear. We can say that the spring and summer campaigns of the Russians were actually thwarted," he said.

According to Syrskyi, since the beginning of the summer, there has been a change in the tactics of the enemy, who switched to a new tactic - the so-called "thousand cuts", which consists in the simultaneous use of a large number of small assault groups of 4-6 people. Their main task is to use the terrain to penetrate as deeply as possible into the territory of Ukraine, accumulate, pass through again, and then paralyze the logistics, rotation of Ukrainian troops, destroy warehouses, etc.

