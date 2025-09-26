Ukrainian troops repelled all attacks by Russian invaders on key areas of the Eastern Front. No losses were recorded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Dnipro Special Operations Command.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, over the past 24 hours, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in Vovchansk, as well as in the area of ​​Dovgeny and Tabaivka in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near the settlements of Cherneschyna, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Stavky, Torske, Kolodiaz, and in the Serebrianka forestry. No losses were recorded.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Siversk and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the Russian invaders attacked in the area of ​​Stupochok, Predtechyny, Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Nelipivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovy, Stepanivka, and Shcherbinivka. Our defenders did not allow any losses of positions.

In the Dobropillia direction, the enemy launched an attack on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sofiivka, Shakhove, Rusyn Yar, and Volodymyrivka. No progress for the Russian aggressor.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the occupation army does not abandon attempts to block the Pokrovsky-Myrnograd agglomeration. Enemy troops conducted offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Promyn, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, and Lysivka. Also, with the aim of reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region, the enemy attacked in the areas of Dachny, Horikhovo, Filia, Molodetsky, and Udachny. The enemy received a worthy rebuff, but did not achieve its goal.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of Sichneve, Oleksandrovagrad, Sosnivka, Verbovye, Komyshuvakha, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, and Yalta. Heavy fighting continues, the enemy does not take into account its losses, trying to develop the offensive. The defense forces resist, giving an adequate response to the Russian invaders.

In the Huliaipillia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the Poltavka area.

