In Lyman direction, enemy attacks with infantry instead of equipment - 3rd Army Corps

The enemy in the Lyman direction has abandoned the use of equipment due to significant losses and is now throwing poorly trained infantry groups into battle, which are controlled remotely.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on Army TV by the spokesman for the 3rd Army Corps, Oleksandr Borodin.

He emphasized that the Russians have recently lost a lot of military equipment in the Lyman direction, so they are currently using mostly small infantry groups. And these infantrymen are controlled as if in a computer game.

"Literally step by step - turn left, turn right, look in that door, that door, clean it up. These are definitely not contract soldiers. They are either prisoners or mobilized; the level of their work is very low. That's why it's interesting that they are being led, roughly speaking, "turn, stand up, get up, shoot there." That's the leadership's plan," the spokesman said.

