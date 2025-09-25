In eastern direction, all enemy attacks have been repelled - OSGT "Dnipro"

The enemy unsuccessfully attacked in the South-Slobozhansky, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Dobropillia, Pokrovsky Novopavlivka, and Huliaypillia directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OSGT "Dnipro".

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​Tabaivka, Hlushkivka, Pishchane, and Kolisnykivka. Without success for the aggressor.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the invaders' attacks near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Drobysheve, Derylove, Torske, Kolodyaz, Novoselivka, and in the Serebryansky forestry. Our defenders did not allow any losses of positions.

In the Siversk direction, the invaders attacked in the direction of Siversky, Dronivka, and Yampol.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders attacked in the area of ​​Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, and Shcherbynivka. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Dobropillia direction, the enemy launched an attack on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sofiivka, Shakhove, Rusyn Yar, and Nove Shakhove. No progress for the occupation army.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians continue to attempt to block the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration. They conducted offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kozatske, Sukhyi Yar, Novoekonomichne, Krasny Lyman, Kotlyne, and Lysivka. Also, with the aim of reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region, the enemy attacked in the area of ​​Filiya, Molodetsky, and Udachny. The enemy received a worthy rebuff, but did not achieve its goal.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the area of ​​Sichneve, Oleksandrograd, Novohryhorivka, Komyshuvakha, and Ternovo. Heavy fighting continues, the enemy does not take into account losses in manpower and equipment and is trying to develop the offensive.

In the Huliaipillia direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful attack in the Poltavka area.

