"Dnipro" OSGT denies "capture" of Kalynivske in Dnipropetrovsk region: it remains under Ukraine’s control

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed the alleged capture of Kalynivske village in Dnipropetrovsk region. However, Ukrainian forces stress that the settlements Russians call "liberated" remain under Ukraine’s control.

"Dnipro" OSGT spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Bielskyi said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy carries out up to 30 assault actions daily on the Novopavlivka axis, while in Dnipropetrovsk region it employs small groups attempting to infiltrate villages, raise a flag and film videos for propaganda. "In this way, the Russians have already ‘liberated’ a dozen settlements," he noted.

Bielskyi emphasized that the Defence Forces quickly respond to such attempts: enemy groups are destroyed by drone strikes, artillery or assault units actions. "The enemy’s active advance in Dnipropetrovsk region has been stopped, and the situation has been stabilized," the spokesperson underlined.

He added that as of September 22, Russian forces had managed to occupy five villages in the region: Novoheorhiivka, Zaporizke, Sichneve (Yanvarske), Maliivka and Vorone. At the same time, Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions in seven other settlements.

