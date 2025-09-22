Enemy has advanced in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy is active in the Polohiv (Zaporizhzhia region) and Dniprovskyi (Dnipropetrovsk region) districts, and the contact line has also been clarified in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Novomykolaivka (Dniprovskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region). The line of contact in Yunakivka (Sumy district, Sumy region) has been clarified," the statement said.

