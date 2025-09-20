2 341 8
Enemy has advanced in three directions in eastern and southern Ukraine - DeepState. MAP
The enemy has advanced in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project
"The enemy has advanced near Katerynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Novomykolaiivka (Dnipropetrovsk district, Dnipro region) and Novoivanivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
