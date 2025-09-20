ENG
Enemy has advanced in three directions in eastern and southern Ukraine - DeepState. MAP

The enemy has advanced in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project

"The enemy has advanced near Katerynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Novomykolaiivka (Dnipropetrovsk district, Dnipro region) and Novoivanivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

