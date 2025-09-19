Dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the protection of logistics from drones is being strengthened, tens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to the active use of drones by the Russians in fiber-optic control, roads 15-20 km from the front remain in a zone of increased risk. At least four civilians have died due to FPV attacks recently," the report says.

To protect military and civilian logistics, anti-drone tunnels from special nets are being built in front-line communities of the Zaporizhzhia region.

It is noted that the first test section of 6.4 km has shown effectiveness.

Currently, construction of dozens of kilometers is underway, but the total need is hundreds of kilometers.

"This will allow our residents to move more safely even in close proximity to the front," the head of the RMA emphasized.

