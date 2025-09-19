Russians attacked civilian with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia: man died
In the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian, the 74-year-old man initially received serious injuries and later died.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
According to Fedorov, since the beginning of September, four people have already died and six more have been injured as a result of attacks by Russian FPV drones in the Zaporizhzhia region.
