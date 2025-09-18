Four people injured in Russian attack on Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region – RMA (updated)

Two people were wounded in a Russian attack on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

"Russian forces dropped at least three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka. Preliminary reports indicate two people were injured. They will receive all necessary medical care," the statement said.

Update

Later, the number of injured rose to three.

"Medical assistance was required for women aged 88, 63 and 29. Enemy air-dropped bombs destroyed houses and outbuildings on several streets," Fedotov said.

Update as of 9:24 p.m.

"There are now four injured — medical assistance was also required for a 50-year-old woman," Fedorov said later.

