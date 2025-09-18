Shelling of Poltava region on September 17: number of victims increased to six

As a result of enemy shelling on September 17, a gas station employee and five drivers were injured in the Poltava district.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Poltava regional prosecutor's office.

It is noted that five drivers and a gas station employee were injured and were hospitalized. The woman is in serious condition.

It was previously reported that on September 17, Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Poltava district with UAVs.

