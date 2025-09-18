ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10474 visitors online
News Photo Attack of drones on Poltava region
1 909 0

Enemy drone strike on petrol station in Poltava region: number of victims rises to four, fire extinguished. PHOTOS

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian drone hitting a petrol station in Poltava region has increased to four.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"The strike caused a fire and destruction of the building. Four people were injured - three drivers and a cashier. Cars, the building and equipment of the station were damaged," the statement said.

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

It is noted that rescuers, pyrotechnics and dog handlers of the State Emergency Service, special equipment and engineering equipment were involved in the aftermath.

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

The fire has now been extinguished. Work has also been completed to clear the rubble.

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

drone attack on a petrol station in Poltava region

Earlier it was reported that on 17 September, Russian troops attacked a petrol station in Poltava district with drones.

See more: Russians strike gas station in Poltava district, one person injured – RMA. PHOTO

Author: 

drone (2041) atack (228) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (883) Poltavska region (261)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 