Enemy drone strike on petrol station in Poltava region: number of victims rises to four, fire extinguished. PHOTOS

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian drone hitting a petrol station in Poltava region has increased to four.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"The strike caused a fire and destruction of the building. Four people were injured - three drivers and a cashier. Cars, the building and equipment of the station were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that rescuers, pyrotechnics and dog handlers of the State Emergency Service, special equipment and engineering equipment were involved in the aftermath.

The fire has now been extinguished. Work has also been completed to clear the rubble.

Earlier it was reported that on 17 September, Russian troops attacked a petrol station in Poltava district with drones.

