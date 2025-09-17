Russians strike gas station in Poltava district, one person injured – RMA. PHOTO
On September 17, Russian forces attacked a gas station in the Poltava district with drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (RMA).
"In the Poltava district, an enemy UAV strike hit a gas station. The impact caused a fire. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. All relevant services are working at the site," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password