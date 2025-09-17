ENG
News Photo Attack of drones on Poltava region
Russians strike gas station in Poltava district, one person injured – RMA. PHOTO

On September 17, Russian forces attacked a gas station in the Poltava district with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"In the Poltava district, an enemy UAV strike hit a gas station. The impact caused a fire. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. All relevant services are working at the site," the statement said.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Poltava region

drone (2036) Poltavska region (259) war in Ukraine (3763)
