Enemy attacked Poltava region with drones: there was fire at enterprise

Today, 17 September 2025, air defence forces were operating in Poltava Oblast during an enemy drone attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, debris from the enemy UAV caused a fire in an open area at one of the enterprises in the Poltava district.

See more: Damage to bridge across Dnipro River in Kremenchuk: traffic is impossible. Trains will run on changed route. PHOTO

"The fire was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties," the regional head clarified.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with drones, causing damage to critical infrastructure. It was also noted that the Russians had again attacked the infrastructure of "Ukrzaliznytsia", causing train delays due to power outages. In addition, the enemy struck infrastructure facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district with drones, partially cutting off power to the regional centre and 44 settlements.