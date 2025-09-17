Ruscists attacked "Ukrzaliznytsia" infrastructure again: trains delayed due to power outage (updated)

Last night, Russian troops once again attacked the infrastructure of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

This was reported on Facebook by the chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"Another night, another comprehensive attack on the railway. Due to power outages, there will be delays on trains in the Dnipro direction (in particular, 86/72 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia-Pavlohrad; 85/71 Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad - Lviv, 75 Kyiv-Kryvyi Rih, No. 80 Lviv - Dnipro, others may be added - follow https://uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua/delayform/)

Reserve diesel locomotives are on standby, locomotive crews are on their way and will help minimize delays," he said.

As subsequently reported by "UZ", there are currently delays to passenger trains traveling to Odesa and Dnipro.

"Some trains are running on altered routes, and 20 reserve locomotives have already been deployed. Our dispatchers have stopped a number of trains at a safe distance from the affected area.

A complete list of delays is available, as usual, on the uz-vezemo portal.

"As for international connections, in particular in Chełm and Przemyśl, we are already in contact with the dispatch teams of foreign railways and are coordinating transfers, train waiting times, and accelerated border control," added "Ukrzaliznytsia".

There will be delays and temporary route restrictions on suburban services, and the following trains will not be running in the morning:

No. 6501/6592 Znamianka - Shevchenko - Cherkasy;

No. 6503 Znamianka - Myronivka;

No. 6331 Znamianka - Pomichna;

No. 6332 Kolosivka - Znamianka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station;

No. 6036 Pomichna - Znamianka shortened to Sakharna station.

Work is ongoing to restore power to the signaling systems, and traffic is currently operating in backup mode.

No further information is currently available on the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on the railway.