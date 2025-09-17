Enemy struck infrastructure facilities in Kropyvnytskyi district with drones: regional center and 44 settlements were partially cut off from power (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 17 September, Russian troops attacked infrastructure facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district, Kirovohrad region. As a result of the UAV hit, fires broke out at three locations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths. All emergency services are working at the scene.











Rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the drone attack. More than 60 rescuers and 14 units of SES equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

As the head of the RMA Andrii Raykovych reported later, that night the Kirovohrad region was under a massive drone attack. The enemy was hitting infrastructure facilities.

"As of now, the regional center and 44 settlements in the territory of the Oleksandrivska district have been partially disconnected from the power supply.

Damage to several private households in Oleksandrivka has also been recorded," he noted.

Emergency workers extinguished the fire centers all night.

According to the Odesa branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", the movement of railway transport in two directions has been suspended: Pomichna - Kropyvnytskyi - Znamianka - Piatykhatky and Fundukliivka - Znamianka - Piatykhatky.

"The main thing is that people are alive," the head of the region specified.