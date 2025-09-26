Kubilius outlines key technologies needed for "Drone Wall" in EU

Drone Industry

Europe must develop additional capabilities to detect and intercept Russian drones for the "drone wall" project to be effective — including lasers and electronic warfare systems.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said this at a briefing on the "drone wall" project, Censor.NET reports.

He warned that shooting down hostile drones with fighter jets is prohibitively expensive, and urged Europe to learn from Ukraine’s experience.

"And indeed, when we compare how the Ukrainians fight drones and what capabilities we have, we can clearly conclude: we need to develop additional capabilities that we may currently lack," Kubilius said.

The "drone wall" project will have two key components: an early-detection system (a network of detectors — radars, acoustic sensors, etc.) and means to destroy or otherwise neutralize drones.

"Our systems may still be good at detecting fighter jets and missiles, but when small drones fly very low we need radars, acoustic sensors and other technical equipment — and Ukrainians have valuable, battle-tested experience of what actually works best," Kubilius explained.

He also stressed the importance of creating an integrated detector network and ensuring proper coordination between member states.

"Secondly, we must certainly consider effective means of destruction and radio-electronic warfare capabilities," Kubilius said.

He specifically pointed to interceptor drones already in use in Ukraine that "are becoming very effective," to traditional air-defence systems including guns, and to mobile firing teams armed with heavy machine guns.

Kubilius also addressed the cost of interception, saying the EU must minimise the expense.

Ultimately, whether to use a $1 million air-to-air missile to shoot down a $10,000 drone "has to be decided on the spot," he added.

"And finally — we must look to the future, because it is publicly reported that some countries and industries are beginning to seek entirely new tools, such as lasers to combat drones. If that technology becomes available, we must be ready to use it as well," the commissioner concluded.

