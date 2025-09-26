Hungary joins EU talks on creating "drone wall"

Drone Industry

Hungary joins videoconference on EU eastern border "drone wall" project

The meeting on the "drone wall" was convened on Friday, September 26, by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius.

"At Hungary’s request, it joined today’s inaugural videoconference on creating the ‘drone wall,’" the official said.

It was earlier reported that the EU plans to build a "drone wall" on its eastern border, with Ukraine invited to join the project.

It also became known that Slovakia will take part in the EU states’ meeting on establishing the "drone wall" along the bloc’s eastern border. A Hungarian representative was not expected to attend this meeting.

