EU plans to create "drone wall" on eastern border. Ukraine to be invited to join project

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius will hold talks on creating an unmanned defence system for the EU's eastern border and sees Ukraine participating in it.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

It is noted that the conference is scheduled to take place next week. It will be attended by defence ministers from Eastern European countries, as well as a representative from Ukraine, who can share his experience of war.

"We want really to move ahead with very, very intensive and effective preparations to start to fill this gap, which is really very dangerous for us... as quickly as we can do it," Kubilius said.

He said that some European Union countries had already discussed the idea of creating a line of defence against drones before Russian drones invaded Poland last week, and the EU executive body now wants to quickly implement this concept.

Analysts and officials said the Russian drone incursion into Poland exposed gaps in Europe and NATO's ability to defend against drones, although Polish and NATO forces shot down several of them.

