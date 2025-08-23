Putin has no right to veto Ukraine’s choice to join the EU and NATO - Kubilius

Ukraine has the right to choose its own destiny.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced in Brussels at a ceremony to raise the Ukrainian flag in front of the European Parliament on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

The European Commissioner recalled that today marks the 86th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, an agreement between dictators Stalin and Hitler on the division of Europe.

"This also marked the beginning of World War II and 50 years of enslavement of the Baltic states, and later Central Europe," Kubilius noted.

He called for "learning the lessons of history: no division of Europe into spheres of influence. Every country has the right to choose its own destiny, to be a member of NATO or the EU. Including Ukraine. And no one has the right to veto that choice, not even Putin."

Kubilius noted that the Ukrainian flag evokes special emotions around the world.

"The Ukrainian flag is a symbol of Maidan and the struggle for independence. Ukrainians are dying with this flag, defending Ukraine. That is why your flag has such special significance. That is why this day is also very special. Not only for Ukrainians," Kubilius emphasized.

He added that European democracy and European freedom are impossible without Ukraine's independence.

Your flag is also our flag. It is the flag of our hearts and our dream to live in Europe—a Europe that is united, free, and peaceful. Your flag is the flag of peace. A just peace that will be won," Kubilius emphasized.

We remind you that August 23 is National Flag Day in Ukraine. Celebrations are taking place throughout the country.

The Mission of Ukraine to the European Union celebrated Ukraine's National Flag Day in Brussels with the traditional unfurling of a 30-meter Ukrainian flag in front of the European Parliament.