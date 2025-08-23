Putin is afraid of meeting with Zelenskyy - Stubb

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is avoiding a personal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for fear of losing his image as a "great power."

According to Censor.NET, citing tvpworld.com, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this in an interview with the newspaper Ykkösaam.

Stubb called such a meeting unlikely, as the Kremlin has not changed its goals in the war against Ukraine. According to him, Putin's policy is aimed at consolidating the status of a "great power," dividing the unity of the West, and limiting Ukraine's right to self-determination.

"He is afraid that Russia will not be perceived as a great power if he meets with Zelenskyy. He is afraid that Europe and the US are united in their support for Zelenskyy and that he will not be able to limit Ukraine's right to self-determination," Stubb stressed.

The Finnish president stressed that it is critically important for Ukraine to maintain its independence, territorial integrity, strong armed forces, and right to join NATO and the EU.

Read more: US should apply sanctions "almost immediately" if Russia refuses to meet Zelenskyy and Putin - Kyslytsia