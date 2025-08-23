US should apply sanctions "almost immediately" if Russia refuses to meet Zelenskyy and Putin - Kyslytsia

The US should increase pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a meeting between US President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhii Kyslytsia in an interview with NBC News.

He noted that Putin shows no signs of readiness for substantive negotiations or meetings, "either bilateral or trilateral."

According to Kyslytsia, if Russia refuses to hold a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, the US should "almost immediately" impose additional sanctions "when the deadline that Trump has in mind expires."

"And then the Russians will truly feel the pain of not wanting to follow the path of peace that President Trump has offered the Russian Federation," he emphasized.

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky is not planned, as the agenda is "not ready at all."