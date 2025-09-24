Slovakia invited to EU meeting on "Drone Wall," Hungary left out – European Commission

Slovakia will take part in the EU meeting on establishing a "Drone Wall" along the Union’s eastern border, while Hungary will not be represented.

European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier announced this, according to European Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

The meeting on the creation of a "Drone Wall" on the EU’s eastern border is scheduled for Friday, September 26.

It was noted that Slovakia, unlike Hungary, will join the discussions on the EU’s "Drone Wall."

"I can confirm that Slovakia has now been added to the list of member states taking part in Friday’s meeting, alongside the seven frontline member states, plus Denmark and Ukraine," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he did not disclose the exact agenda of the meeting.

"What we really expect from the member states is not just a meeting for a nice picture on paper. It must be a meeting with strong commitments and tangible results," Regnier said.

He added that the issue of building the "Drone Wall" will also "certainly involve discussions with our NATO partners."

Earlier, it was reported that Slovakia would do everything necessary to become part of the "Drone Wall" project — an initiative to strengthen the EU’s eastern border against potential Russian drone attacks.

