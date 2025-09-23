Slovakia wants to join "Drone Wall" – President Pellegrini

Drone Industry

Slovakia will do everything necessary to join the "Drone Wall" project — an initiative aimed at strengthening the EU’s eastern border against potential Russian UAV attacks.

President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini made the statement, according to Censor.NET, citing Dennik N.

He noted that Slovakia is a full NATO member and actively participates in all consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

"At the moment, this is only a preliminary statement by the European Commission on the need to create such a mechanism (the Drone Wall - ed.), so I don’t want to draw premature conclusions," Pellegrini said.

Read more: Denmark to join EU meeting on "drone wall" after Copenhagen drone incident

The Slovak leader stressed that the airspace of NATO countries must be fully protected, regardless of which member states are concerned.

Pellegrini expressed confidence that Slovakia’s defense and foreign ministers, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces, will do everything possible to make Slovakia part of this project.

Read more: Lviv engineers develop battery enabling drones to fly 38 km: how it could change front