Lviv engineers develop battery enabling drones to fly 38 km: how it could change front

Ukrainian FPV-drone maker 3D Tech SLS has announced the start of production of higher-capacity batteries for FPV drones that extend strike range to 38 km, and potentially up to 60 km.

The company’s press office says about 85% of effective strikes on the Zaporizhia front are currently carried out using drones equipped with this battery.

According to the manufacturer, the new battery delivers roughly twice the energy capacity at nearly the same weight.

3D Tech SLS says it is the first in Ukraine to field a combat-ready combination of solid-state cells (a new type of battery without liquid electrolytes) and high-current Li-ion cells (next-generation cells engineered for maximum power delivery). The company printed specialized polymer housings on 3D printers to withstand shocks and overheating, and a digital control system gives the operator real-time battery-state information—similar to a vehicle dashboard.

"We developed universal modular battery platforms suitable for drones, ground robots, EW systems, and even microgrids. As a result, instead of a 65,000 mAh battery weighing about 10 kg with a maximum range of only 3–5 km, we achieved 120,000 mAh with the same weight and a record 38 km," explained company co-founder Petro Esyp.

The company added that while drones previously managed only 3–5 km, with Vampir/Dovha batteries they now reliably cover 15–30 km. The absolute record reached is 38 km, with potential for up to 60 km.

The team is also developing a new product — a field charging station for UAVs. It will be similar to an EcoFlow but specifically designed to meet drone pilots’ needs.

In 2023, 3D Tech SLS secured ₴2.2 million in grant funding through the Brave1 defense cluster. The company is now working not only on FPV-drone batteries but also on solutions for ground robotic systems, boosting their autonomy.

As previously reported, experts predicted that in the medium term, a strike range of 50–60 km for drones will no longer be considered exceptional. This will be driven in particular by the rapid development of relay drones and aerostats, low-cost fixed-wing FPV drones, and optical navigation and homing systems.

