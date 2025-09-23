Hungary will continue to buy oil from Russia despite Trump’s demands, - Szijjártó

Hungary will not abandon Russian energy sources despite the White House's demand that NATO allies stop buying Russian oil.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

"It can be nice to dream about buying oil and gas from somewhere (besides Russia - Ed.) … but we can only buy from where we have infrastructure," he said

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia not invited to EU meeting on ’Drone Wall’ - media

According to Szijjártó, without Russian supplies, it is impossible to ensure a secure energy supply to Hungary.

Earlier, Trump called on NATO allies to completely stop importing Russian oil. However, some allies, the publication writes, doubt that Trump is really ready to increase pressure on Putin.

Commenting on the criticism from Western European politicians, Szijjártó called them fanatics. According to him, it is impossible to have a rational dialogue with them.

It is known that earlier, US President Donald Trump, at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed outrage that some EU countries continue to buy oil from Russia.

Read more: EU discusses measures against oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline - Bloomberg