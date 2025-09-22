Hungary and Slovakia not invited to EU meeting on ’Drone Wall’ - media

On Friday, September 26, the European Union will hold a meeting on the "Drone Wall" convened by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius. Representatives of Slovakia and Hungary were not invited to this meeting.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by the spokesperson for the European Commission, Toma Renier.

The meeting will be attended by 7 EU member states - Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.

"The meeting will discuss the visits to these countries that President von der Leyen and Commissioner Kubilius made earlier this month. It is also a concrete follow-up to the establishment of the drone barrier, as recent attacks and intrusions have already demonstrated its need in Romania and Poland. Member states remain in the driver's seat on this issue. We will look at what they are interested in, how we can help them, what their capacities are, what their needs are, and after discussing this issue we will decide what potential next steps to take, together with these member states, Ukraine and other member states," said the EC spokesman.

Rainier added that Ukraine has also received an invitation to this meeting, but the European Commission cannot yet confirm who exactly from the Ukrainian government will attend the meeting on the "Drone Wall".

